Telangana

‘Telangana Model’ will help KCR bring political change in India, asserts Vemula

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay levels false allegations against the state government and KCR.

Published: 03rd April 2023

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will bring about political change in the country by popularising the Telangana Model of Governance which gives priority to welfare and development programmes.  

Prashanth Reddy was addressing BRS activists of Yellareddy Assembly constituency at an Athmeeya Sammelanam in which BRS MLA Jajula Surendar and local body representatives, party leaders participated.  

Alleging that industrialist Gautam Adani is a “benami” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prashanth Reddy said that the BJP-led Union government was handing over the country’s wealth to Adani and creating political uncertainty in States ruled by the Opposition while harassing Modi’s critics.

“Without reason, the Modi government is harassing BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. ED officials did not have sympathy for women and this was exposed by the way they were questioning Kavitha. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay levels false allegations against the state government and KCR. Modi got Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP but TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is speaking about his own party leader,” Prashanth Reddy alleged.

Alleging that Revanth was just an “ordinary painter”, the minister wondered how he managed to accumulate huge wealth in a matter of just a few years.

