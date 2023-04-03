Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to launch new roof policy to keep buildings cool

The Telangana Cool Roofs programme is a target-based initiative that focuses on increasing the percentage of cool roofs in the state.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first in the country, the State of Telangana is set to launch the Telangana Cool Roof Policy 2023-28. The policy aims to provide a simple and cost-effective solution to the increasing temperature. In a tweet, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao announced the upcoming launch of the Telangana Cool Roof Policy 2023-28, which will make Telangana the only state to implement such a policy. The policy is intended to reduce the impact of urban heat islands and heat stress while saving on CO2 emissions and energy.

The Telangana Cool Roofs programme is a target-based initiative that focuses on increasing the percentage of cool roofs in the state. The programme uses three main strategies for different building types and sets yearly targets and implementation plans for increasing the installation of cool roofs across the city.

This unique initiative builds on the pioneering Telangana Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) to increase energy savings in buildings and contribute to the reduction of the urban heat island effect. Cool roofs not only save energy but also increase thermal comfort and reduce cooling demand in the long run.

The roof is an important component of the building envelope, and cool roofs function primarily by reflecting more sunlight incident back to the atmosphere as compared to the regular roof surface. Internationally, cool roofs are widely accepted as an efficient energy and money-saving strategy that keeps cities cooler and reduces the urban heat island effect. Many leading cities across the world have already adopted cool roof programmes.

