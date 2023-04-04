Home States Telangana

BRS Khammam chief queers the pitch for alliance with Left

Madhu’s comments stirred a hornet’s nest as it evoked angry reaction from Tummala’s followers and left party leaders though they were music to the ears of Upender Reddy.

Published: 04th April 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when there are indications of the BRS and Left parties stitching up an alliance in the coming Assembly elections after success of Munugode experiment, the BRS leaders in the district are taking every opportunity to prevent it to protect their political interests. In the latest development, BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhu insisted that sitting MLA of Palair Kanadala Upender Reddy was going to contest again from the constituency and nobody else stood a chance. 

Participating in an Atmeeya Sammelanam in Palair constituency on Monday, Madhu described Upender Reddy as a people’s man with a huge following in the constituency.

He further sent a clear message that no one should nurse a hope of bagging Palair ticket as Upender Reddy “enjoys the blessings of CM KCR and KTR  Rama Rao and will win with a huge majority in the coming elections”.

There are speculations that the Palair seat would be allotted to the CPM as the party State secretary Tammeneni Veerabhadram is keen on contesting from the constituency if the BRS enters into an alliance. 

On the other hand, former minister and BRS senior leader Tummala Nageswara Rao who faced defeat in Palair in the last elections, announced at several meetings his intention to contest from the constituency. 

Madhu’s comments stirred a hornet’s nest as it evoked angry reaction from Tummala’s followers and left party leaders though they were music to the ears of Upender Reddy. According to sources, Left party leaders are planning to complain to the BRS leadership about Madhu’s statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS-Left alliance Tata Madhu
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp