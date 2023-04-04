BRS Khammam chief queers the pitch for alliance with Left

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when there are indications of the BRS and Left parties stitching up an alliance in the coming Assembly elections after success of Munugode experiment, the BRS leaders in the district are taking every opportunity to prevent it to protect their political interests. In the latest development, BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhu insisted that sitting MLA of Palair Kanadala Upender Reddy was going to contest again from the constituency and nobody else stood a chance.

Participating in an Atmeeya Sammelanam in Palair constituency on Monday, Madhu described Upender Reddy as a people’s man with a huge following in the constituency.

He further sent a clear message that no one should nurse a hope of bagging Palair ticket as Upender Reddy “enjoys the blessings of CM KCR and KTR Rama Rao and will win with a huge majority in the coming elections”.

There are speculations that the Palair seat would be allotted to the CPM as the party State secretary Tammeneni Veerabhadram is keen on contesting from the constituency if the BRS enters into an alliance.

On the other hand, former minister and BRS senior leader Tummala Nageswara Rao who faced defeat in Palair in the last elections, announced at several meetings his intention to contest from the constituency.

Madhu’s comments stirred a hornet’s nest as it evoked angry reaction from Tummala’s followers and left party leaders though they were music to the ears of Upender Reddy. According to sources, Left party leaders are planning to complain to the BRS leadership about Madhu’s statement.

