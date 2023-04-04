Congress begins postcard movement over RaGa’s disqualification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of Congress on Monday launched a postcard movement -- writing numerous postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. In the letters, the party referred to the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi over the links between the Prime Minister and Adani.

“How many crores of funds has Adani given to the BJP till now? How many contracts did Adani win, following your official foreign visits? Please tell us the formula for your best friend to go from being ranked 609 in the world, to being the second wealthiest person in eight years,” the party wanted to know.

Speaking to TNIE, Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, the national spokesperson for Youth Congress, asked what is the bonding between Prime Minister and Adani. He said that earlier “Pradani” used to fly in Adani flights and now it is vice-versa.

“When there are accusations against the PM himself, it is his responsibility to prove he is not guilty. Why is he not up for the constitution of the JPC,” he said. It may be mentioned here that the Congress has undertaken a slew of protests in this month against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

