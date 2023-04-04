Politicians in Telangana screen ‘Balagam’ to win over voters

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: With the Assembly elections only a few months away, political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to win over people. The latest attempt to woo voters includes the free screening of the recently released hit film, Balagam.

Hailed as an accurate portrayal of rural Telangana society, critics have called the Venu Yeldandi’s directorial debut “a beautiful exploration of culture and the human condition”. Leaders are setting up LED screens and projectors in villages across the district to screen the movie.

A day before the screening, a public announcement (chatimpu) is made across the village. While some residents have been impressed by the initiative, many others have observed that it is the latest in the attempts to win over voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

However, organisers deny any ulterior motive. “The movie shows family relationships and the culture in villages quite well. We are showing the movie so that people are aware of such things,” an organiser said.

The dialogues in the movie do nothing but aid the cause of the political leaders. One such dialogue, “Karyakarthale maa balam, prajale maa balagam (Activists are my strength, people are my force)”, has gained a lot of popularity over the last few weeks.

Production house’s petition

While the recent initiative has been lauded by the resident, it has caused problems for the production house concerned, Dil Raju Productions. They have submitted a petition to Nizamabad Superintendent of Police (SP) KR Nagaraju over the illegal screening of the movie. Stating that they are losing income, the producers demanded that the movie be stopped from being screened using projectors in villages.

BALAGAM BRINGS WARRING BROTHERS TOGETHER IN NIRMAL

Adilabad: Besides providing entertainment, movies can also have a positive impact on society was proved when Balagam, the directorial venture of comedian Venu Yeldandi, was screened in Lakshmanachanda village in Nirmal district. After watching the movie, two siblings Gurram Posu and Ravi resolved their three-year-old land dispute. The movie was screened by Lakshmanachanda sarpanch Surakanti Mutyam Reddy on Saturday. A day after watching the movie, the quarrelling brothers resolved their issues once for all in the presence of sarpanch and other village elders.

