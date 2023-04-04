Home States Telangana

Telangana: Boy goes to Prajavani to seek better facilities at school

A Class 6 student, P Vishwak, submits a representation to authorities during a Prajavani programme at Jagtial on Monday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : If a student taking the trouble of going to the Collector’s office demanding provision of basic facilities at school does not move the government, nothing will. A Jagtial high school student took the trouble of making a representation to the district administration at the Prajavani programme on Monday stating that they do not even have toilets.

The Class 6 student, P Vishwak, along with his father P Rajamallu sought the intervention of the authorities to clean the toilets at their school.

As the toilet in his school is unusable, students have to go out to ease themselves. Vishwak told them that in emergencies, they use pay toilets at the Old Bus Station.

He also brought to the notice of the authorities that there were no proper facilities for the students to have mid-day meals at the school. 

Additionally, he stated that there wasn’t a proper place to wash their hands and the water is not fit for use either. Vishwak said municipal water supply wasn’t available at the school as a result of which they had to depend on borewell water. 

Even classrooms are always littered with no one to clean them. Rajamallu said the government should ensure the provision of facilities at schools as it was its minimum responsibility.

In-charge municipal commissioner Bonagiri Naresh who received the representation told the student that he would send his staff soon for better facilities at the school including clean toilets.

