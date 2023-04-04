Home States Telangana

Telangana yet to release Rs 986 crore for 5 rail projects: Railway Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the state was yet to release the balance matching grant of Rs 265.34 crore for the completion of MMTS Phase-II works, and despite several letters written by the Ministry.

Published: 04th April 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the Telangana government was yet to release the balance matching grant of Rs 265.34 crore for the completion of MMTS Phase-II works, and despite several letters written by the Ministry of Railways, the State government wasn’t responding.

In reply to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman in Rajya Sabha on Monday, he stated that as per the estimated cost of the project which was Rs 816.55 crore, the ministry of railways and the State government were supposed to share the cost on 1:2 ratio, which meant that the State government’s matching grant came to Rs 544.36 crore, but the State government has released only Rs 279.02 crore till now.

For Manoharabad-Kothapalli, Bhadrachalam-Kovvuru, Akkannapet-Medak, Bhadrachalam-Sathupalli, Hyderabad MMTS Phase-II projects, the Union minister stated that out of the estimated cost of Rs 7,350 crore, works amounting to Rs 2,588 crore have been completed, out of which the State government’s matching grant was Rs 1,279 crore. He disclosed that the State government was yet to release its share of Rs 986 crore for the five projects.

Ashwini Vaishnaw
