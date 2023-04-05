125-foot Ambedkar statue will deliver the goods for BRS, hope party leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tallest statue of BR Ambedkar in India will be unveiled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on April 14. The towering 125 ft tall statue will symbolise the respect and regard the Telangana government has for him and his ideals.

KCR is regularly monitoring the works on a day-to-day basis. He has so far held five review meetings with officials, with the Tuesday’s being the latest. As KCR is expected to address a huge public meeting after unveiling the statue, the BRS leaders are making preparations to mobilise Dalits for the public meeting. There will be beneficiaries of schemes meant for Dalits in attendance on the appointed day.

KCR is trying to appropriate to himself the legacy of Ambedkar, at a time when the BJP is trying to monopolise on it. KCR is expected to flay the BJP for not going to the rescue of the Dalits living in abject poverty.

The BRS government’s trump card is Dalit Bandhu with which KCR wants to win the hearts of the Dalits ahead of Assembly elections later this year. He has in fact declared that he would implement Dalit Bandhu all over the country when “Kisan Sarkar” comes to power at the Centre.

The BRS supremo had dealt a preemptive blow to the BJP much earlier when he named the new Secretariat complex after BR Ambedkar. It has given the necessary moral heft to him to ask Modi whether he could name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.

BRS leaders believe that the statue has brought a good name for KCR. They believe that he has carved a niche in the hearts of Dalits who constitute 23% of the voters in the State.

Dalit organisations and prominent personalities are referring to the statue and naming of the Secretariat after Ambedkar at meetings which might yield a whirlwind of votes in the next elections.Since the last five days in Hyderabad, several organisations have been conducting roundtable meetings on the statue unveiling programme and are thanking KCR profusely.

KCR who will address the public meeting on April 14 is expected to dwell on the schemes the BRS government has brought forth for the welfare of the Dalits and how much money he was spending for their uplift.

KCR is also expected to address Dalit industrialists who benefited from the State government’s special schemes and focus on the success stories of Dalit Badhu. Sources said that KCR is likely to question Prime Minister Modi about what the BJP government had done for Dalits and why he was not willing to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.

