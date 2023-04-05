Home States Telangana

CPI, CPM to hold joint public meeting in Hyderabad

However, it is not clear whether the Left parties would invite BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who earlier invited them to his party’s meetings.

CPM Flag

CPM flags used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the two Telugu States, the CPI and CPM will be holding a joint public meeting in Hyderabad on April 9, with the national secretaries of the two parties -- D Raja and Sitaram Yechury -- attending along with  with their leaders from the state to mandal level.

However, it is not clear whether the Left parties would invite BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who earlier invited them to his party’s meetings. This may have got something to do with statements by BRS MLAs from the constituencies that the CPI and CPM are keen to contest, if they clinch an electoral alliance with the pink party.

In a joint press conference held at Maqdoom Bhavan here on Tuesday, the State secretaries of CPI and CPM, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Tammineni Veerabhadram, said that the proposed joint meeting will herald unity among the communist forces.

Maintaining that they would form an alliance with the BRS, Sambashiva Rao rebutted the comments of BRS MLAs who are being critical as they have to forego their sitting constituencies.

“There is no one here who needs seats unreasonably. If Communist parties don’t have votes, why are you (BRS) coming to us for alliance?” he said. He said that the Left parties have their own policies and would talk about seat adjustment when the elections are round the corner.

Hinting at parting ways with BRS if inevitable, Veerabhadram said that they aim to continue their camaraderie in upcoming elections. “If necessary, we will strike an alliance with BRS, and otherwise we are ready to face the election in our way,” he added.

