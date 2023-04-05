Gellu Srinivas Yadav appointed TSTDC chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gellu Srinivas Yadav was on Tuesday appointed the new chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited by the State government for a period of two years.Srinivas Yadav would be taking over the position from Uppala Srinivas Gupta.Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued the order to this effect.

A native of Himmatnagar village, Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar district, Srinivas Yadav actively worked as the president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi student’s wing. His father Gellu Mallaiah was former MPTC of Kondapaka and his mother Lakshmi a former sarpanch of Himmatnagar. He completed his Masters in LLB from Osmania University.

