How can KCR fund entire Opposition, asks Telangana BJP president Bandi

Sanjay was referring to the comments allegedly made by a journalist which have been widely reported in the media.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay inspect arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at the Parade Grounds, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday sought to know how BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao could fund the election expenses of all the Opposition parties in the country if he was chosen to lead an alliance of anti-BJP parties. Sanjay was referring to the comments allegedly made by a journalist which have been widely reported in the media.

“Is KCR being funded by terrorist organisations? Is he getting foreign funds? I request the investigation agencies to look into how KCR amassed thousands of crores of rupees,” Sanjay said, while speaking at a preparatory meeting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled to be held on April 8.
He also demanded an investigation into how a regional party has financially reached a level where it can afford to fund other Opposition parties in the country.

Alleging that KCR has become wealthy enough to preside over all Opposition parties, Sanjay said, “Though Rajdeep Sardesai is not from BJP, he has made it clear how KCR offered to incur the election expenditure had the Opposition made him the chairman. Eight years ago, KCR had only one house in Nandinagar. How come he now has amassed thousands of crores?”

Countering the jibes of BRS leaders of “welcome Modi with degree certificate”, Sanjay demanded the Chief Minister to show his M.Sc Political Science degree. “While the Prime Minister has been leading the country to the top of the world by studying society, the Kalvakuntla family uses their education to loot the country with the business of drugs, gambling, and arrack,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MP K Laxman, Marri Shashidhar Reddy and others, visited the Secunderabad railway station where the Prime Minister will flag off a Vande Bharat train to Tirupati.

Sanjay said that Modi will delve into the funds granted for the development and welfare of Telangana during the public meeting and give clarity on the BRS government’s claim of lack of support.

