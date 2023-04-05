In CPM office, YSRTP chief Sharmila says Left party is ‘B-Team’ of BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting and rather unexpected exchange, YSRTP president YS Sharmila lashed out at CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram while standing right next to the veteran Left party leader even as she invited him to be part of ‘T-SAVE’.

Veerabhadram had earlier in the day described Sharmila’s party as a ‘B-Team of the BJP’ and wondered why she was never critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP-led Union government. Sharmila was not present when he did so. He also described the attempts of Sharmila to float a collective of opposition parties as a “political drama”.

A little while later, she reached Maqdoom Bhavan and termed the CPM as the “B-Team of KCR”. To his credit, Veerabhadram stayed composed and did not respond to her remark. Disputing Veerabhadram’s statements, she said that Left leaders never invited her to participate in their programmes.

Sharmila had approached the CPM state headquarters to invite the party to join her in her fight for unemployed youth. She proposed to set up a ‘T-SAVE’ with the participation of all Opposition parties, irrespective of their political stand.

“I am here to invite you for the cause of unemployed youth. I criticised the BJP calling it a communal party. In fact, YSRTP is the only party which has criticised the policies of BJP by conducting a padayatra,” Sharmila stated.

Later, in a statement, the YSRTP said that the Opposition leaders have acknowledged the “hapless situation” with regard to the unemployed and responded positively by promising to come up with their decision after internal deliberations. She said that the leaders also welcomed her idea of T-SAVE and congratulated her in her fight for the rights of the youth and students.

