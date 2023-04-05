It’s malpractice, not paper leak, says TS Education Minister Sabitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Denying that the SSC question papers were leaked, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy declared that those employees who were involved in the malpractice would be removed from services. The minister held a video-conference with district collectors and other officials on Tuesday, after Telugu and Hindi question papers were found their way to WhatsApp groups on Monday and Tuesday.

Assuring that the SSC question papers of Telugu and Hindi were not leaked and foolproof steps were being taken to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there was no reason for the students and parents to panic. She appealed to the people not to play with the future of the students for selfish political gains. The minister directed the officials concerned not to allow teachers and officials to carry mobile phones and any electronic gadgets into the examination venues and take measures to conduct the remaining four exams without giving scope for any kind of malpractice. The rule would be applicable to all the officials and staff, she said.

The minister stated that around 55,000 personnel were directly or indirectly involved in the conduct of the examinations. She also directed the officials to take foolproof measures in transporting the answer sheets.

Further, she directed the officials to impose section 144 at all examination centres and close all the xerox centres located near the examination venues. She congratulated the officials for successfully conducting the intermediate examinations.

HYDERABAD: Denying that the SSC question papers were leaked, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy declared that those employees who were involved in the malpractice would be removed from services. The minister held a video-conference with district collectors and other officials on Tuesday, after Telugu and Hindi question papers were found their way to WhatsApp groups on Monday and Tuesday. Assuring that the SSC question papers of Telugu and Hindi were not leaked and foolproof steps were being taken to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there was no reason for the students and parents to panic. She appealed to the people not to play with the future of the students for selfish political gains. The minister directed the officials concerned not to allow teachers and officials to carry mobile phones and any electronic gadgets into the examination venues and take measures to conduct the remaining four exams without giving scope for any kind of malpractice. The rule would be applicable to all the officials and staff, she said. The minister stated that around 55,000 personnel were directly or indirectly involved in the conduct of the examinations. She also directed the officials to take foolproof measures in transporting the answer sheets. Further, she directed the officials to impose section 144 at all examination centres and close all the xerox centres located near the examination venues. She congratulated the officials for successfully conducting the intermediate examinations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });