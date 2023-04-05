Justice league

By Express News Service

Justice Nagarjuna bid farewell

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday bid farewell to Justice D Nagarjuna who has been transferred to the Madras High Court by the Law Ministry on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. The Bar and Bench both praised the departing judge for his kind disposition. He acquired the respect of attorneys with his amiable demeanour and never showed disrespect to Bar members. In his remarks, Justice Nagarjuna thanked all the judges, attorneys, and employees for their advice and support.

Komatireddy Rajagopal moves HC for 2+2 security

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the DGP and Additional DG of Intelligence to respond to former MLA Komatreddy Rajgopal Reddy’s request for the reinstatement of 2+2 security to him within 10 days. M Roopender, GP Home, who is representing the State in court, said that the petitioner omitted the fact that he received the 1+1 security to which every former member of the legislature is entitled, in his affidavit, and claimed that the 2+2 security had been revoked.Satyam Reddy, senior counsel for the former MLA, told the court that the petitioner’s 2+2 security was pulled on November 21, 2022 following the Munugode byelection and granted 1+1 security. He has been subjected to several attacks and faces death threats from members of the local opposition party, Satyam Reddy said.

Cheruku Sudhakar’s plea on MLA sent to district court

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday transferred a writ petition filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar to the District Court, Nalgonda to assess it and take suitable action on merit.Dr Sudhakar had submitted a writ petition saying that MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threatened. He had earlier filed a complaint against Venkat Reddy with the I- Town police, and a FIR was registered.The complainant requested that the FIR be amended to include Sections 120B, 504, and 307 of the IPC. However, the police did not change the FIR. Dr Sudhakar and his son Dr Cheruku Suhas filed a writ suit asking the police to change the FIR based on an open confession made by Venkat Reddy.

ECIR against Sukesh Gupta quashed

Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed the ECIR booked by the ED against Sukesh Gupta, director of MBS Jewellers, on charges of allegedly defrauding MMTC Limited, a public sector undertaking, in the purchase of gold bullion under the buyer’s credit scheme.Stating that when there is no criminal action or property derived as a result of criminal behaviour, the court said that it was of the firm opinion that the procedures in ECIR cannot be allowed to continue.The MMTC stated that it had incurred a loss of `220 crore. According to the chargesheet, Gupta engaged in a criminal conspiracy with MMTC staff and received gold without necessary security deposits or foreign exchange cover.Gupat’s dues were frequently misreported to the MMTC headquarters, the chargesheet said.Gupta petitioned the High Court, claiming that he had to pay an extra 5% margin due to the rupee’s 27% drop in value. The case was filed when he refused to pay extra.After extensively investigating the matter, the court determined that there was no property generated as a result of any illegal action in the current case. The issue of criminal funds being concealed or in possession, or obtaining such property, was not raised, it said.

