Home States Telangana

SSC Telugu answer sheet bundle goes missing

Police and education officials launched an investigation to trace the missing answer sheets following a complaint from the postal department.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

exam

For representation purpose.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A bundle of SSC Telugu answer sheets pertaining to nine supplementary candidates was found missing while being transported in an autorickshaw from the Utnoor post office to the bus stand on Monday. Police and education officials launched an investigation to trace the missing answer sheets following a complaint from the postal department.

According to the police, seven bundles of answer sheets of the candidates who took their exam on Monday at Utnoor mandal headquarters, and four from Narnoor mandal were packed and shifted to the post office.
They were later shifted to the bus stand in the auto. One of the bundles was found missing during the transportation. The in-charges of the examination centres packed the answer sheets after the completion of the exam and handed them over to the postal department for transportation to the district headquarter.
Additional Collector Rizawan Basha and District Education Officer T Pranitha rushed to Utnoor to look into the matter.

When Rizawan Basha during his visit to the centre in Utnoor found that the CC cameras not functioning he spoke to the workers and staff there.When TNIE contract, Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender said that he was not sure whether the answer sheets were missing or mixed up with other bundles. “We are investigating and we will find out soon,” the DSP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp