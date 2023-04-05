SSC Telugu answer sheet bundle goes missing

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A bundle of SSC Telugu answer sheets pertaining to nine supplementary candidates was found missing while being transported in an autorickshaw from the Utnoor post office to the bus stand on Monday. Police and education officials launched an investigation to trace the missing answer sheets following a complaint from the postal department.

According to the police, seven bundles of answer sheets of the candidates who took their exam on Monday at Utnoor mandal headquarters, and four from Narnoor mandal were packed and shifted to the post office.

They were later shifted to the bus stand in the auto. One of the bundles was found missing during the transportation. The in-charges of the examination centres packed the answer sheets after the completion of the exam and handed them over to the postal department for transportation to the district headquarter.

Additional Collector Rizawan Basha and District Education Officer T Pranitha rushed to Utnoor to look into the matter.

When Rizawan Basha during his visit to the centre in Utnoor found that the CC cameras not functioning he spoke to the workers and staff there.When TNIE contract, Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender said that he was not sure whether the answer sheets were missing or mixed up with other bundles. “We are investigating and we will find out soon,” the DSP said.

ADILABAD: A bundle of SSC Telugu answer sheets pertaining to nine supplementary candidates was found missing while being transported in an autorickshaw from the Utnoor post office to the bus stand on Monday. Police and education officials launched an investigation to trace the missing answer sheets following a complaint from the postal department. According to the police, seven bundles of answer sheets of the candidates who took their exam on Monday at Utnoor mandal headquarters, and four from Narnoor mandal were packed and shifted to the post office. They were later shifted to the bus stand in the auto. One of the bundles was found missing during the transportation. The in-charges of the examination centres packed the answer sheets after the completion of the exam and handed them over to the postal department for transportation to the district headquarter. Additional Collector Rizawan Basha and District Education Officer T Pranitha rushed to Utnoor to look into the matter. When Rizawan Basha during his visit to the centre in Utnoor found that the CC cameras not functioning he spoke to the workers and staff there.When TNIE contract, Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender said that he was not sure whether the answer sheets were missing or mixed up with other bundles. “We are investigating and we will find out soon,” the DSP said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });