T Rajaiah leaves BRS leaders red-faced

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In what should serve as ammo to the BJP, former deputy chief minister Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah on Tuesday said ‘BRS is Congress and Congress is BRS’. In one of his bouts of logorrhea, Rajaiah shocked the BRS leaders who shared the dais with him at Athmeeya Sammelan in Shivunipally in Station Ghanpur mandal when he said: “Etu chusina BRS. Venakki chusiona, mundu chusina BRS. BRS is Congress and Congress is BRS and BRS is KCR.”

After making controversial comments, Rajaiah appealed to the cadre to elect K Chandrasekhar Rao to be the chief minister again.The BRS leaders who were present on the dais were shocked by Rajaiah’s comments about the Congress. Among the leaders present was Zilla Parishad chairman P Sampath Reddy. Rajaiah always lives up to his billing in making controversial remarks and later stewing in his own juice.

