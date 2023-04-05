Home States Telangana

T Rajaiah leaves BRS leaders red-faced

After making controversial comments, Rajaiah appealed to the cadre to elect K Chandrasekhar Rao to be the chief minister again.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah

ormer deputy chief minister Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In what should serve as ammo to the BJP, former deputy chief minister Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah on Tuesday said ‘BRS is Congress and Congress is BRS’. In one of his bouts of logorrhea, Rajaiah shocked the BRS leaders who shared the dais with him at Athmeeya Sammelan in Shivunipally in Station Ghanpur mandal when he said: “Etu chusina BRS. Venakki chusiona, mundu chusina BRS. BRS is Congress and Congress is BRS and BRS is KCR.”

After making controversial comments, Rajaiah appealed to the cadre to elect K Chandrasekhar Rao to be the chief minister again.The BRS leaders who were present on the dais were shocked by Rajaiah’s comments about the Congress. Among the leaders present was Zilla Parishad chairman P Sampath Reddy. Rajaiah always lives up to his billing in making controversial remarks and later stewing in his own juice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp