Telangana govt announces ex gratia to kin of slain, injured forest personnel 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has issued orders sanctioning massive ex gratia in respect of Forest personnel and their families who were killed by extremist or anti-social elements while protecting the forest.To this effect, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued a GO on April 3 revealing the category-wise ex gratia structure. Telangana is now among the very few States to extend ex gratia to forest personnel.

Accordingly, depending on the designations, the forest personnel would get ex gratia. In case of death of a forest beat officer or equivalent rank officer, in extremist attacks, they would be paid Rs 30 lakh. In case of permanent incapacitation, they will be paid Rs 20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in case of grievous injuries. Forest Section Officer, Deputy Range Officer, FROs, Assistant Conservator of Forests, and Deputy Conservator of Forests, and all IFS officers will be given an ex gratia ranging from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

In this context, it might be mentioned that last year, Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao was killed by Gothi Koya men in Bhadradri Kothagudem.After the incident, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), RM Dobriyal informed the authorities concerned that the Forest front line staff have to discharge their duties in the forests, mainly in rural areas in very difficult and cumbersome situations..

