Telangana: Siddipet Additional Collector falls prey to dog bite

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A recent incident has brought to light the severity of the dog menace in Siddipet, as the Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy was attacked by a stray dog at the official Collectorate quarters. The attack occurred on Saturday night while Reddy was taking his usual evening walk on the premises. The dog bit him on both legs, causing serious injuries that required treatment at the Siddipet Government Hospital. Sources at the hospital confirmed that Reddy was admitted to the ICU for nearly two hours and is currently resting at the camp office.

Locals revealed that the same dog had previously attacked a child at a nearby poultry farm, despite the presence of security and restrictions on entry into the Collectorate quarters. The incident of the Additional Collector’s dog bite was not initially disclosed, but when complainants inquired about Reddy’s absence at the Grievance Hall on Monday, they were informed of the incident. However, official sources have stated that the Additional Collector’s condition is stable.

SIDDIPET: A recent incident has brought to light the severity of the dog menace in Siddipet, as the Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy was attacked by a stray dog at the official Collectorate quarters. The attack occurred on Saturday night while Reddy was taking his usual evening walk on the premises. The dog bit him on both legs, causing serious injuries that required treatment at the Siddipet Government Hospital. Sources at the hospital confirmed that Reddy was admitted to the ICU for nearly two hours and is currently resting at the camp office. Locals revealed that the same dog had previously attacked a child at a nearby poultry farm, despite the presence of security and restrictions on entry into the Collectorate quarters. The incident of the Additional Collector’s dog bite was not initially disclosed, but when complainants inquired about Reddy’s absence at the Grievance Hall on Monday, they were informed of the incident. However, official sources have stated that the Additional Collector’s condition is stable.