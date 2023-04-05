Telangana SSC leak suspect accused of molesting child in 2017

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Class 10 Telugu language question paper leak case has unintentionally shed light on the controversial decisions of the State government to reinstate offenders who faced or are facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. This decision has drawn criticism from all walks of life.

S Bandappa, the teacher from a school in Tandur of Vikarabad district who is now accused of leaking the SSC question paper on Monday, is also facing accusation of molesting a child in 2017. He was reinstated into service while the case is still pending in court.The question arises whether Bandappa’s case is an isolated incident or whether there are more such cases.

‘Loopholes in existing laws’

Malla Reddy, president of the Telangana United Teachers Federation (TUTF), an association of State government teachers, said several sexual predators under the guise of teachers have been reinstated due to the loopholes of existing laws.

Low conviction rates

According to data obtained from the Parliament website, 13,693 cases were booked under the POCSO Act between 2014-2021 in Telangana State alone. Of these cases, only 618 resulted in convictions, while some cases continued to be pending, and some were disposed of owing to lack of evidence against the accused.

The question arises whether a person accused of sexual offences under the POCSO Act can be reinstated into service. “When an FIR is registered against any government servant, he/she will be placed under suspension. As per the service rules, the suspension can be revoked as long as he/she is not convicted by any court. However, the accused in question will not be entitled to service benefits such as increments/promotions,” says Vikarabad district Collector C Narayana Reddy.

Prof Shantha Sinha, former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), opined that accused persons in POCSO cases should not be reinstated in service until the court declares them innocent.

“I feel that the accused like Bandappa should not be given any responsibilities like conducting examinations given their alleged misconduct. The government should wait for some time until the cases are decided, and the verdict is pronounced,” said Shanthi Sinha.

‘Should wait till court acquittal’

The accused in the SSC Telugu question paper leak case, S Bandappa, who is from Tandur in Vikarabad district, is accused of molesting a child in 2017. Few experts are of the opinion that such persons shouldn’t be allowed to conduct exams until the court acquits them

