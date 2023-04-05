TSPSC scam: SIT quizzes aspirants in Malyala

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: As part of the probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage, Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths interrogated several aspirants in different villages under the Malyala mandal on Tuesday.

A Circle Inspector (CI)-rank official and two Sub Inspectors (SIs) quizzed candidates who appeared for the Group-1 preliminary examination. It must be noted that one of the accused in the case, Atla Rajashekar Reddy, who was an outsourced TSPSC employee, hails from Thatipalli village in Malyala mandal.

Sleuths visited the residences of residents who wrote the prelims. If the candidate concerned wasn’t present at home, they carried out the inquiry through video conference. Sources said the inquiry across the mandal is likely to continue for another two days.

SIT had prepared a mandal- and village-wise list of candidates who had appeared for the Group-1 prelims. Sources said the aspirants were asked about their connections to political groups or parties, where they took preparation classes and their academic qualifications, among other things. Additionally, if a candidate was found to have cleared the prelims, they were asked about the marks they secured and other pertinent details, added sources.

