GHF, ViBha to host Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan on April 9

HYDERABAD: The Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF) and Vijnana Bharati (ViBha) will organise the ‘Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023-24’ at IICT, Hyderabad on April 9. The VHS 2023-24 will be the curtain-raiser to a series of events to be organised across India and abroad, culminating in the biggest international celebration of homeopathy, a mega five-day event with the participation of above 50 countries, to be held in mid-2024.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate VHS 2023-24 in the presence of nationally and internationally renowned dignitaries, including National Award-winning film art director Padmashri Thota Tharani, international arbitrator and senior economist GVR Shastri and film actor Vamsee Chaganti. ViBha National Vice-President Satheesh Shenoi, Secretary-General Sudhir S Bhadauria, and Secretary Vivekananda Pai will also grace the event.

GHF patrons, including The New Indian Express Chairman Manoj Sonthalia, My Home Group Chairman J Rameshwar Rao, OPG Power Group Chairman Arvind Gupta, Arogya Bharati National VP SB Dangayach, Patron, Trustee, former Chairman of GHF Eswara Das and trustees of GHF will also be present on the occasion.

According to a press statement issued by the organisers, the HVS 2023-24 is the beginning of a crusade towards fair and just acceptance of homeopathy as an effective, financially viable and well-proven healthcare delivery stream of medicine, aimed at safely meeting the future challenges of healthcare for the wellness of mankind.

This series of unique events will culminate in a mega five-day international conference-cum-expo in

2024 at Kolkata. The theme of that conference will be “Consolidating the strength of homeopathy in curative, preventive, promotive health as well its scope as veterinary medicine and in agro-care.”

