KTR invited to ‘Ideas for India’ conference in UK

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global advisory firm EPG has invited IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the “Ideas for India” conference to be held in London from May 11 to 12.

“We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said in its invitation letter.

The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to the Minister to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Labour MP Seema Malhotra, and the black-tie celebration dinner with a UK Cabinet Minister as keynote speaker. The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom. Over 800 people are expected to attend it, including multiple business, media and political leaders.

HYDERABAD: Global advisory firm EPG has invited IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the “Ideas for India” conference to be held in London from May 11 to 12. “We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said in its invitation letter. The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to the Minister to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Labour MP Seema Malhotra, and the black-tie celebration dinner with a UK Cabinet Minister as keynote speaker. The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom. Over 800 people are expected to attend it, including multiple business, media and political leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });