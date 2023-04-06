Home States Telangana

KTR invited to ‘Ideas for India’ conference in UK

The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom.Over 800 people are expected to attend it, including multiple business, media and political leaders.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao . (File Photo)

KT Rama Rao . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global advisory firm EPG has invited IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the “Ideas for India” conference to be held in London from May 11 to 12.

“We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said in its invitation letter.

The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to the Minister to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Labour MP Seema Malhotra, and the black-tie celebration dinner with a UK Cabinet Minister as keynote speaker. The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom. Over 800 people are expected to attend it, including multiple business, media and political leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Ideas for India
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp