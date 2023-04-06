Home States Telangana

Magistrate suspended for alleged misconduct by Telangana High Court

The suspended judicial official is facing allegations that she freed an accused in a narcotics case on personal bail despite evidence presented before her.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued orders suspending Bommathi Bhavani, Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Rangareddy District, at Kukatpally, based on a letter of the Principal District Judge, Rangareddy, as well as the report of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, and other material against her.

The Vigilance Wing of the High Court concluded that the judicial officer was guilty of grave misconduct and decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Civil Services (CC&A) Rules, 1991, and to suspend her in public interest, with immediate effect.

