NGO writes to PM seeking SCB merger announcement

They said 4.5 lakh people living in the SCB area are awaiting the announcement of the merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment Board , scb

Representational image of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cantonment Vikas Manch, a non-governmental organisation in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to address the issue of the merger of civil areas under cantonment board control with the local government.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate several projects and attend programmes during his visit to Hyderabad on April 8. They said 4.5 lakh people living in the SCB area are awaiting the announcement of the merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The CVM requested the Prime Minister to consider their request and announce the timeline for the process of excision of civil areas of the cantonment in the public meeting organised in Parade Grounds, Secunderabad Cantonment, on April 8.

