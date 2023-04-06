Home States Telangana

NTR Marg facelift to add to Secretariat’s grandeur

The stretch will have a new streetscape design with traffic management measures and greenery on both sides of the roads and the central median.

Published: 06th April 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Footover- Bridge

The Foot-over-Bridge at the NTR Marg Road | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To add to the grandeur of the new Secretariat complex which is ready for inauguration, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process for refurbishment of the lakeside footpaths on both sides of the NTR Marg, of a length of 750 to 800 metres.

The HMDA will widen the footpaths on both sides of the road by five metres each from PV Narasimha Rao statue to Lumbini Park. The HMDA has allocated Rs 12 crore, (Rs 6 crore for each side of the road) for the beautification of the stretch. The project is expected to be completed within three months.

The stretch will have a new streetscape design with traffic management measures and greenery on both sides of the roads and the central median. The new bitumen track, which was laid for the prestigious Formula E Race held in February this year, will be dug out to lay new footpaths; the existing footpaths will be removed.

Sources told TNIE that the Tank Bund beautification has received much appreciation from visitors to the place, especially during the ‘Sunday Fundays’ where thousands of visitors gathered to enjoy the beautiful evenings. Therefore, similar beautification works will be taken up on both sides of the NTR Marg road.

The stretch will be laid with flamed/bush-hammered granite, including granite kerbs, cast-iron railings, and street lighting with designer lamp posts and ornamental poles. The stretch will also feature beautifully designed gazebos.

HMDA has given Tank Bund, the city’s favourite evening spot, a new look by beautifying the stretch at a cost of Rs 38 crore, sporting a retro look. The Hussainsagar is a star attraction for tourists and weekend revellers with one of the country’s largest musical floating fountains, which is 180 metres in length and 90 metres in height.

