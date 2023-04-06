Raghu’s ‘advice’ to DGP upsets IPS Officers Association

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao left the Telangana IPS Officers Association quite upset on Wednesday after urging DGP Anjani Kumar not to implement the ‘Goondaraj of Bihar’ in Telangana allowing the domination of IPS officers from that State in Telangana.

Raghunandan tried to reach the Bommalaramaram police station in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district where BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was taken after his arrest late on Tuesday but was taken into custody a couple of kilometers away. Raghunandan allegedly was manhandled while being taken away.

Speaking to the media later, he urged the police not to act in a biased manner and urged the DGP to publicly declare that he was no more comfortable wearing khaki and could wear a pink scarf if he wanted to please the BRS government.

“I came here as a legislator to ask the police on what basis they arrested our party president. The police are supposed to give protection to us, but instead, they are giving protection to the ruling party,” Raghunandan claimed. Taking strong objection to the MLA’s remarks, the Telangana IPS Officers Association wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, urging him to take strong action against the former.

“Such irresponsible statements from a legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic setup. Further, such disparaging remarks are highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring the safety and security of the public and maintenance of law and order in the State,” read the letter sent to the Speaker.

The letter was signed by B Sumathi, DIG, Women’s Safety, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Association. Responding to the complaint, Raghunandan said that he only made those statements in the heat of the moment due to the circumstances created near the police station and that he was willing to take his words back if they were objectionable. He said that he will appear and give his explanation to the Speaker.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao left the Telangana IPS Officers Association quite upset on Wednesday after urging DGP Anjani Kumar not to implement the ‘Goondaraj of Bihar’ in Telangana allowing the domination of IPS officers from that State in Telangana. Raghunandan tried to reach the Bommalaramaram police station in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district where BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was taken after his arrest late on Tuesday but was taken into custody a couple of kilometers away. Raghunandan allegedly was manhandled while being taken away. Speaking to the media later, he urged the police not to act in a biased manner and urged the DGP to publicly declare that he was no more comfortable wearing khaki and could wear a pink scarf if he wanted to please the BRS government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I came here as a legislator to ask the police on what basis they arrested our party president. The police are supposed to give protection to us, but instead, they are giving protection to the ruling party,” Raghunandan claimed. Taking strong objection to the MLA’s remarks, the Telangana IPS Officers Association wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, urging him to take strong action against the former. “Such irresponsible statements from a legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic setup. Further, such disparaging remarks are highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring the safety and security of the public and maintenance of law and order in the State,” read the letter sent to the Speaker. The letter was signed by B Sumathi, DIG, Women’s Safety, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Association. Responding to the complaint, Raghunandan said that he only made those statements in the heat of the moment due to the circumstances created near the police station and that he was willing to take his words back if they were objectionable. He said that he will appear and give his explanation to the Speaker.