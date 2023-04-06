Home States Telangana

Telangana Postal department tightens system after answer sheets missing

The department has already suspended the official responsible for the transportation of the question papers from the sub-post office to the bus station.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After one parcel bag containing answer scripts of the SSC examination went missing during transit from Utnoor Sub-Post Office to Utnoor Bus station on April 3 in erstwhile Adilabad district, the Telangana Postal Circle has tightened the system by providing an escort.

The department has already suspended the official responsible for the transportation of the question papers from the sub-post office to the bus station. Going forward, the department said at every stage there would be an escort from the point of booking of answer script bundles to the point of their delivery.

Further, the department has proposed the use of proper vehicles for the transportation of the answer script bundles.The Department of Posts is assuring that no untoward incident takes place in the future.

