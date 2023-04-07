Can handle newborn humans, states: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, has highlighted the need to raise awareness about cancer to reduce its prevalence, rather than just fighting for its treatment. She was speaking at the inauguration of a new 24-bed daycare facility at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute on Thursday. The governor praised the institute for providing free or low-cost treatment to 25% of its patients.

As a doctor, the Governor said she never expected patients to come to her with a disease burden. However, she also mentioned that treating unfortunate patients suffering from diseases gives her immense satisfaction.

Responding to criticism of her appointment as the youngest woman governor of Telangana, while also being the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, she said that as a gynaecologist, she had learned how to handle newborns and was performing well even in the case of a newborn Telangana. “A gynaecologist knows how to handle twins and triplets as well,” she added. The Governor also appreciated the initiative of the Dr Rekha Rajasekhar Foundation, set up in the name of Dr Rajasekhar’s wife, for donating Rs 50 lakh to benefit cancer patients.

Craftroots Exhibition at Kalinga Cultural Centre

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patelon, inaugurated the Craftroots Exhibition 2023 at the Kalinga Cultural Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday. Craftroots is an initiative of Gramshree Women Empowerment established by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and social entrepreneur Anarben Patel to enrich the lives of Indian artisans, the majority of whom are women.

