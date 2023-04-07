Home States Telangana

Can handle newborn humans, states: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

As a doctor, the Governor said she never expected patients to come to her with a disease burden.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, has highlighted the need to raise awareness about cancer to reduce its prevalence, rather than just fighting for its treatment. She was speaking at the inauguration of a new 24-bed daycare facility at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute on Thursday. The governor praised the institute for providing free or low-cost treatment to 25% of its patients.

As a doctor, the Governor said she never expected patients to come to her with a disease burden. However, she also mentioned that treating unfortunate patients suffering from diseases gives her immense satisfaction.

Responding to criticism of her appointment as the youngest woman governor of Telangana, while also being the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, she said that as a gynaecologist, she had learned how to handle newborns and was performing well even in the case of a newborn Telangana. “A gynaecologist knows how to handle twins and triplets as well,” she added. The Governor also appreciated the initiative of the Dr Rekha Rajasekhar Foundation, set up in the name of Dr Rajasekhar’s wife, for donating Rs 50 lakh to benefit cancer patients.

Craftroots Exhibition at Kalinga Cultural Centre

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patelon, inaugurated the Craftroots Exhibition 2023  at the Kalinga Cultural Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday. Craftroots is an initiative of Gramshree Women Empowerment established by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and social entrepreneur Anarben Patel to enrich the lives of Indian artisans, the majority of whom are women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp