Cops issue traffic advisory for PM’s Hyderabad visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police have released an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday. Heavy traffic congestion is expected due to the movement of vehicles carrying people to a public meeting at Parade Grounds.

The affected routes include Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeet crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

To ensure the safety of the public, the traffic police have decided to close the stretch between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads, and vice versa, as well as the road between SBH crossroads to Sweekar Upkar junction, and vice versa. These roads will be inaccessible to traffic during the event.

The traffic police have advised citizens to plan their journey keeping in mind the expected traffic congestion near Parade Grounds and Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

