Cops lack emotions, should watch Balagam: Bandi’s wife

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR / HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s wife Aparna on Thursday alleged that police personnel manhandled her husband while shifting him to jail. Aparna, Sanjay’s brother Sravan Kumar and BJP leader Boinpalli Praveen met the MP in the Karimnagar district jail during the “mulaqat” time on Thursday. Sanjay has been lodged in the prison’s Godavari barrack is prisoner No. 7,917. Later, she said that she gave him his medicines for his cardiac problems along with painkillers.

Aparna advised the cops and State government officials to watch the move ‘Balagam’ to know more about emotions and interpersonal relations. She added saying that Bandi asked her to amplify the message through the media that his fight for the unemployed will continue.

Bandi sees plot to divert attention from TSPSC scam

Meanwhile, in a message sent to party workers from jail on the occasion of BJP’s 43rd formation day, Sanjay alleged that his arrest was a conspiracy hatched by the State government to suppress BJP’s struggle against the TSPSC question paper leak, He asked BJP cadre not to be intimidated by tactics of BRS but to fight with more vigour to expose the ruling party.“Many of our leaders were jailed for years. Like Vajpayee said, to build a great society, one will have to sacrifice an entire life, even if it meant losing one’s life, and that even in the next life that aspiration should continue,” Sanjay said.

No relief from HC

In Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court denied Sanjay relief in the Class X question paper leak case.

Chief Judge Ujjal Bhuyan heard an urgent lunch motion criminal petition filed by Sanjay, seeking a stay on the orders dated April 5, 2023, by the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Hanamkonda, remanding him to 14 days judicial detention.The court, however, issued notices to the State and the Headmaster of ZPHS, Kamalapur of Warangal district.

Former MLC and senior advocate N Ramachandra Rao, appearing for Sanjay, argued that the arrest and remand of the petitioner Sanjay Kumar were illegal. He said that the State police never issued a notice to the petitioner before his arrest. He also informed the court of the high-handed action of the police in whisking the petitioner from his house in the middle of the night, fully aware that he is an MP. Advocate-General BS Prasad informed the court that there was tangible electronic proof of communication between the MP and the accused, showing that it was a conspiracy hatched by the accused and the MP to defame the government.

