Cycling tracks on the cards to boost NMT commute

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking steps to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) in the city and encourage more people to use bicycles for commuting. As part of this initiative, the GHMC has planned to construct four new cycle tracks, three of which will be temporary tracks in the Kukatpally zone and one in the Secunderabad zone.

The purpose of establishing these cycle tracks is to reduce pollution, decrease dependence on fossil fuels, and promote environmentally friendly transportation options to citizens in the city. The Secunderabad zone cycle track will be constructed from Tarnaka to Mettuguda Metro Station on both sides of the road, falling in the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP) stretch, which costs Rs 1.59 crore.

In the Kukatpally zone, one cycle track will run via IDL Lake point, NH 65, JNTU, and Rainbow Vistas. It is estimated to cost Rs 1.19 crore. The second stretch will run via Hydernagar, JNTU, Balanagar, Y Junction, Narsapur X roads on NH-65, and the third stretch via Narsapur X roads, Balanagar, Y Junction, JNTU, Hydernagar, excluding the three-kilometre stretch from IDL junction to JNTU Junction. These tracks will be ready by within the next three months.

The State Government is also taking up a unique initiative through Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), constructing a 3-lane, 4.5 meters wide, and 23 km cycle track from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (8.5 km) and from Narsingi to Kollur (14.5 km). The works are progressing rapidly, and the stretch will have solar rooftop panels.

According to sources, temporary cycle tracks will be developed at locations where there is no scope for a permanent one at present. These temporary tracks are essentially lanes created as cycle tracks for about two hours in the morning. Bollards will be placed to prevent other vehicles from entering the track.

The permanent cycle tracks will have concrete barriers on either side to ensure that they are exclusive for cycling. Roads with three lanes or more are feasible for permanent cycling tracks. Regarding the Tarnaka to Mettuguda Metro Station cycle track, the stretch falls under the CRMP. As per government orders, tenders will be called for works costing more than Rs 20 lakh.

