Paper leak: HM stops student from taking exam

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The headmaster of the Zilla Parishad Boys High School in Kamalapur allegedly stopped a Class X student from entering the examination hall on Thursday. When asked, the headmaster took away the hall ticket and told the student that he had forfeited the right to take the exam as he was involved in the leak of the Hindi Second Language question paper. The student rushed home and brought along his mother, who appealed to the headmaster to allow her child to take the exam.

Later, the boy’s mother told the media that there was no complaint against her son but the headmaster had informed her that her son was barred from writing the exam for five years. The boy told the media that he was writing the exam sitting by the window and some identified persons took a picture through the window and shared it.

