SI shoots himself with service gun after wife dies by suicide

JANGAON: In an unfortunate incident, Jangaon town Sub-Inspector (SI) K Srinivas killed himself with his service revolver hours after he found his wife’s body hanging from the bathroom ceiling at his residence on Thursday. According to the neighbours, the SI and his wife, 45-year-old Swaroopa, quarrelled amongst themselves on Wednesday night and disputes frequently arose between each other.

Srinivas was first informed by his neighbours that his wife had committed suicide. Following the incident, Jangaon West Zone DCP P Seetharam along with the local police personnel reached the SI’s residence and started consoling him.

Later, the top cop started inquiring about the incident with the neighbours and was told that a heated argument took place late on Wednesday night between the husband-wife duo. He was also told that the couple had recently got their son married and ever since then, they frequently argued amongst themselves.

After the enquiry, suspecting that Srinivas might take the extreme step, the DCP asked Srinivas to hand over his service revolver and, however, his fears came true. Srinivas got away with the DCP’s order, stating that he had to relieve himself and moments later a loud gunshot was heard from his bedroom.

When the cops rushed to the spot, they found Srinivas lying dead in a pool of blood. Sources said that both bodies had been shifted to the Jangaon district government hospital for a postmortem analysis and a case has been registered.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

