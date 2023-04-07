Home States Telangana

SI shoots himself with service gun after wife dies by suicide

Sources said that both bodies had been shifted to the Jangaon district government hospital for a postmortem analysis and a case has been registered.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In an unfortunate incident, Jangaon town Sub-Inspector (SI) K Srinivas killed himself with his service revolver hours after he found his wife’s body hanging from the bathroom ceiling at his residence on Thursday. According to the neighbours, the SI and his wife, 45-year-old Swaroopa, quarrelled amongst themselves on Wednesday night and disputes frequently arose between each other.

Srinivas was first informed by his neighbours that his wife had committed suicide. Following the incident, Jangaon West Zone DCP P Seetharam along with the local police personnel reached the SI’s residence and started consoling him.

Later, the top cop started inquiring about the incident with the neighbours and was told that a heated argument took place late on Wednesday night between the husband-wife duo. He was also told that the couple had recently got their son married and ever since then, they frequently argued amongst themselves.

After the enquiry, suspecting that Srinivas might take the extreme step, the DCP asked Srinivas to hand over his service revolver and, however, his fears came true. Srinivas got away with the DCP’s order, stating that he had to relieve himself and moments later a loud gunshot was heard from his bedroom.

When the cops rushed to the spot, they found Srinivas lying dead in a pool of blood. Sources said that both bodies had been shifted to the Jangaon district government hospital for a postmortem analysis and a case has been registered.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jangaon town Sub-Inspector Shooting suicide
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp