SSC paper leak: Bandi granted bail, likely to be released from jail today

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The in-charge judge of the Fourth Additional Munsif Magistrate Court, R Anitha, late on Thursday, granted conditional bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who is currently lodged in Karimnagar jail. He is expected to be released on Friday. After nearly seven hours of arguments, Sanjay, who was named A1 in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, was granted bail. He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Sanjay’s advocates filed the bail petition, while the Warangal police filed another petition seeking his police custody for further investigation. After extensive deliberation, the judge granted Sanjay bail and slated the petition filed by the police for hearing to Monday. As part of the bail conditions, Sanjay must provide a surety amount of Rs 20,000, while those offering surety to him must provide an additional Rs 20,000. Sanjay must not leave the country, intimidate any witnesses in the case, and must cooperate with the ongoing investigation, the court added.

Advocate C Vidya Sagar Reddy presented arguments on behalf of the BJP State chief from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. After the initial arguments by Vidya Sagar Reddy, the case was posted to 4.45 pm. Public Prosecutor (PP) V Revathi then started the arguments. Despite the court time ending at 5 pm, the two advocates continued their arguments till 8 pm, and even after that, the judge continued to hear the case. The arguments continued till 9 pm.

Vidya Sagar Reddy made a repeated plea for his client’s bail and objected to his police custody. He insisted that the case against Sanjay was fabricated. On the other hand, the public prosecutor contended that Sanjay should be remanded to police custody for further collection of evidence as he is a political leader who is accused of jeopardising the future of children.

Expressing happiness over the bail, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said though the State government had filed a false case against Sanjay, BJP will cooperate with the investigation. “No matter how many conspiracies are hatched by the BRS, they wouldn’t stand before the judiciary and the dharma,” Kishan stated.

