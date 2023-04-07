Home States Telangana

Venkat Reddy dispels rumours of leaving Congress

It is not appropriate to spread rumours saying that I am leaving Congress and joining another party.

Published: 07th April 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Urging “lakhs of his loyal supporters” who have been supporting him for the last 33 years not to believe in the rumours that he is set to resign from the Congress, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said that he has no intention of leaving the grand old party. Speaking to the media in Delhi, he said that “there is no truth in these rumors.”

“I met the Union ministers only to discuss my constituency’s development. It is not appropriate to spread rumours saying that I am leaving Congress and joining another party. If I want to leave Congress, I will announce it myself,” he said.

“If I wanted to leave the party, I would have done it the day I was not given the post of TPCC president. I have spoken to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and they promised that the party will use my services in the future,” he added.

Stating that he also discussed various issues with Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre for two hours on Wednesday, Venkat Reddy urged the party workers not to believe the propaganda being spread against him.

TAGS
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy congress
