Will Modi interact with BJP leaders?

HYDERABAD: Following the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in the SSC question paper leak case, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach Hyderabad on April 8 to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station and launch several other projects from Parade Grounds, to see whether he will meet party leaders, either in groups or one-on-one.

According to BJP sources, Modi is known to have been apprised about the developments related to Sanjay’s arrest and the legal efforts being made to secure his release. This has raised speculations that the Prime Minister will be interacting with the State BJP leaders and could give them directions during his visit on Saturday.

Though BJP leaders claim that there are no party programmes scheduled for the Prime Minister to attend, it is likely that Modi will have a brief interaction with some main leaders either at the airport, or at some hotel, during his packed schedule.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not be receiving the Prime Minister, in spite of being invited. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is expected to receive him on the Chief Minister’s behalf.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from the station. This is the second Vande Bharat Express to be launched from Telangana within three months.

The train will significantly reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Tirupati, benefitting pilgrim passengers from both Telugu states. The Vande Bharat Express will connect Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, using India’s indigenous semi-high-speed train technology.

Additionally, Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Services (MMTS) in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region. The MMTS services provide fast, convenient and comfortable travel options for commuters, including daily commuters, students, and office goers. The new services will be extended to new sections of the twin city region and provide cost-effective, safe and comfortable travel options.

Modi will also dedicate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project to the nation. The 85.24 km project, completed at a cost of nearly `1,410 crore, involved nine major bridges, 152 minor bridges and the elimination of 17 level crossing gates to enhance safety for both road users and train operation. Completion of the project will decongest the saturated section, enhance the possibility of introducing both passenger and freight trains, and aid in the socioeconomic development of the region.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of `720 crore. The station, the largest in terms of passenger movement in Telangana, will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed, iconic station building.

