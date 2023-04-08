4 cheat CMRF with fake medical bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons from Khammam and Miryalaguda have been charged with fraud after a scam was discovered in which funds from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) were obtained through fake medical treatment bills.

Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) registered a case after identifying discrepancies in the CMRF and apprehended the four persons involved.

The accused, B Jyoti and B Lakshmi of Janpahad in Suryapet district, and Deerawat Naresh of Mangala Dubba tanda, created fake bills for treatment at a multispecialty hospital in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, and applied to the CMRF for financial assistance. They each received Rs 1.5 lakh, or `4.5 lakh in total, with the submitted bills.

In addition, a private hospital in Khammam was identified as having similar discrepancies related to the CMRF. Officials discovered that one person, who has been unnamed, was responsible and had collected a few lakh rupees in the name of reimbursement. The police have also arrested this person.

CCS, Hyderabad police registered the case, while the district police assisted in arresting the offenders.

The four accused persons have been remanded, and further investigation is on to identify if other individuals and district hospitals were involved, according to Hyderabad CCS sources.

