Bandi dares CM KCR to order judicial probe into SSC paper leak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to order an inquiry into the SSC Hindi question paper leak case by a sitting judge, if he truly wanted to bring the real culprits to justice.

Speaking after he was released from Karimnagar jail on bail, Sanjay declared that rallies and protests will be staged in all headquarters of erstwhile districts against TSPSC question paper leak, as well as massive rally with unemployed youth in Warangal in the coming days.

He reiterated the BJP’s demand for an inquiry into the TSPSC case by a sitting High Court judge, dismissal of IT Minister KT Rama Rao from the Cabinet, and compensating those candidates affected by the TSPSC question paper leak with Rs 1 lakh each.

On the case filed against him, the BJP MP said that it was just yet another attempt by KCR to divert the attention of the people from the question papers leak, his daughter K Kavitha’s involvement in Delhi liquor policy case, and the recent revelation that the chief minister offered to fund the Opposition parties if he was chosen to lead them in the next general elections.

Don’t mislead TS people: Bandi to KCR

Bandi Sanjay told Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the people of Telangana can’t be misled by his “diversionary tactics” anymore. “Your daughter will have to face justice in the Delhi liquor scam, and your son will also be held accountable soon,” Sanjay declared.

The BJP MP also challenged the Warangal Police Commissioner to take an oath that whatever he said with regard to the SSC question paper leak case was the truth. He said that sincere and honest officers in the police department were bowing their heads in shame because of the corrupt and unethical behaviour of some higher officials in the department, who “are only working to please the ruling party, to make money and get plum postings”.

“If a question paper comes out before the exam, it can be said to be leaked. If it comes out after the exam begins, it becomes a malpractice. In such a case, is it not the responsibility of the police to ensure that the question paper doesn’t come out of the examination hall? Why was a cell phone allowed to be carried by someone into the exam hall? What happened to those involved in the SSC Telugu question paper leak,” he asked.

Lambasting T Harish Rao for demanding that the PD Act be imposed on him, Sanjay said that the Finance Minister deserved to be booked under that law for forgetting matchbox during his self-immolation attempt during the Telangana movement.

Sanjay urged the BRS leaders and workers to question themselves for whom they were working, and whether they were really approving whatever the chief minister’s family members were doing.

The BJP leader appealed to the party workers, unemployed youth and all sections of the society to participate in the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

