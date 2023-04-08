Home States Telangana

Bandi more dangerous than terrorist: CPI secretary Kunamneni

KHAMMAM: CPI state secretary, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, has urged people to hold protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. He accused Modi of discriminating against Telangana and attempting to privatise Singareni coal mines. 

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kunamneni alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to implement assurances given to the state during its bifurcation.  He also demanded that the Prime Minister sanction IIMs, IITs, and medical colleges for Telangana, and threatened to launch protests across the State if these demands were not met.

Kunamneni further alleged that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was more dangerous than a terrorist, as he had played with the futures of lakhs of unemployed youth in the state. He called for a united action plan by the left parties against the BJP’s illegal activities. 

He also demanded an inquiry into the paper leak cases with a sitting judge and an inquiry into the role of Rajasekhar Reddy, the accused TPSC employee linked with the BJP. 

