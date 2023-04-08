Bandi was arrested at KCR’s behest: Chugh

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh has alleged that the police had arrested party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Chugh, who came here on Friday to visit Bandi Sanjay Kumar on instructions from party president JP Nadda, said that the state is being run by “Alibaba-chalees chor. There is jungle raj in Telangana”

He said his party would fight for the interests of the 30 lakh unemployed youths in the state in the wake of the leak of the TSPSC question papers. “Bandi Sanjay will take out a Nirudyoga Rally to Warangal from Karimnagar,” he said.

The BJP general secretary alleged that KCR’s family was steeped in a quagmire of corruption. It is already neck-deep in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam, drug businesses, and question paper leaks.

He demanded that the state government order an inquiry into TSPSC question paper leakage by a sitting High Court judge. He demanded the summary dismissal of IT minister KT Rama Rao from the cabinet.

Describing as illegal the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar on April 5 night, he said that they had faith in the judiciary that it would do justice to them.

He said that some police officers were acting like puppets in the hands of the KCR, ignoring the fact that they should serve the law and not individuals.

He said the arrest of Bandi Sanjay was illegal because it was done without giving any notice to him and without issuing an FIR. His release on bail from prison is a victory for the 30 lakh unemployed youths and four crore people of Telangana.

The BJP leader said that his party would continue to fight against KCR’s dictatorship and would not rest until he and his family are sent to jail.

