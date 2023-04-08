Home States Telangana

BRS, BJP insecure due to public support for Congress: Ponnam  

He questioned as to how Sanjay could get bail in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, and why the police had presented a weak case before the judge.

Published: 08th April 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

Senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating the stand of most of his party leaders that the BRS and BJP were staging a drama with the arrest and subsequent release of Bandi Sanjay from jail, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the two parties were feeling insecure due to the growing support of the people for the Congress. 

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not given his approval to the resignation of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy.
He questioned as to how Sanjay could get bail in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, and why the police had presented a weak case before the judge.

“As per a secret agreement between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and KCR, both the parties have been trying to weaken the Congress. Both the parties are trying to implement the West Bengal formula in the State,” he suspected.

NSUI state president B Venkat Rao, Youth Congress state president Shivasena Reddy and other activists who were lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail for protesting against the SSC Telugu question paper leak, were felicitated at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress workers burnt effigies of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near Gandhi Bhavan, protesting against the TSPSC and SSC question papers leak. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay BRS BJP MP Ponnam Prabhakar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp