BRS, BJP insecure due to public support for Congress: Ponnam  

HYDERABAD: Reiterating the stand of most of his party leaders that the BRS and BJP were staging a drama with the arrest and subsequent release of Bandi Sanjay from jail, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the two parties were feeling insecure due to the growing support of the people for the Congress.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not given his approval to the resignation of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy.

He questioned as to how Sanjay could get bail in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case, and why the police had presented a weak case before the judge.

“As per a secret agreement between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and KCR, both the parties have been trying to weaken the Congress. Both the parties are trying to implement the West Bengal formula in the State,” he suspected.

NSUI state president B Venkat Rao, Youth Congress state president Shivasena Reddy and other activists who were lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail for protesting against the SSC Telugu question paper leak, were felicitated at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress workers burnt effigies of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao near Gandhi Bhavan, protesting against the TSPSC and SSC question papers leak.

