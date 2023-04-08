Home States Telangana

BRS leaders accuse BJP of creating political unrest

Vinod Kumar alleged that the BJP-led Central government failed to keep the assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, several BRS Ministers and BRS leaders on Friday lambasted the BJP for its alleged attempts to create political instability and a chaotic situation in Telangana, and to sow seeds of religious discord among the youth.

Speaking to reporters, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said: “The present BJP is different from the BJP which was led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. The present BJP is known only for conspiracies.”

“It (BJP) is not empowering Telangana as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP’s plan is to destabilise Telangana,” he said. 

Vinod Kumar alleged that the BJP-led Central government failed to keep the assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The Centre did not sanction national highways, Navodaya Vidyalayas or any projects to Telangana,” he said and demanded that the Centre sanction new railway lines and railway coach factory to the State.

‘Fascism means BJP’ 
MLA A Jeevan Reddy, meanwhile, wondered how Modi would perform Bhumi Puja for AIIMS, Bibinagar, which is already under construction. 

Stating that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was the mastermind behind the SSC paper leak case, the legislator from Armoor said that former congratulated Prashanth, A-2 in paper leak case, for doing a ‘good job’. He also said: “Fascism means BJP and bossism means Modi. But, humanism means KCR.”

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said: “No question paper of any examination was leaked in the last eight years in the State. But, the BJP leader with RSS-affiliated teachers union leaders leaked Class X Telugu question paper. Bandi Sanjay with the help of Prashanth leaked the Hindi paper. He says that Hindi paper was not leaked. But, how could he demand the resignation of the Education minister.”

