Homoeo can address global health challenges: Experts

Homeopathy has successfully treated epidemics like cholera in the past, and scientific studies have demonstrated its effectiveness in treating behavioural, pregnancy-related, and skin disorders.

Published: 08th April 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Global Homeopathy Foundation chairman Dr Eswara Das

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF) and Vijnana Bharati (ViBha) are jointly organising the Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan conference in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dr Jayesh Sanghavi, chairman of GHF, stated that despite advancements in healthcare, there are still challenges in diagnosing and treating certain conditions. Homoeopathy treats the individual rather than the disease, focusing on boosting the body’s immunity to enable it to heal itself.

Experts believe that the holistic approach of homoeopathy can effectively address current global health challenges such as communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as long-term illnesses. As a financially viable and proven healthcare delivery system, homoeopathy can also tackle future challenges like Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and increasing cancer cases.

Homeopathy has successfully treated epidemics like cholera in the past, and scientific studies have demonstrated its effectiveness in treating behavioural, pregnancy-related, and skin disorders. Dr Sanghavi added that homoeopathy is not only effective in primary care but also in the treatment of many diseases and surgical conditions that have limited treatment options in other medical systems.

