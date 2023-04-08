Home States Telangana

Kin worried as 3 paper leak accused yet to get bail

Mahesh’s family members, too, are anxiously waiting for the court to grant bail to him.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The bail petition of the three accused who are in judicial remand in Karimnagar jail in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case has been posted to Monday by the district court in Hanamkonda.
It may be recalled that the first class magistrate had granted conditional bail on Thursday night to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay. 

A team of the BJP legal cell which has filed a bail petition on behalf of Booram Prashanth (A2), a former journalist, Gundeboina Mahesh (A3), a lab assistant in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), and Moutam Shiva Ganesh (A5) is hopeful of the three accused getting bail on Monday.

The arrest of the three in the paper leak case left their families distraught. Moutam Shiva Ganesh after completing SSC two years ago, turned a driver to take care of his family as his father is an alcoholic. His mother is a daily wage worker. His mother is finding some comfort from the support and consolation of her neighbours at Kamalapur mandal headquarters.

Speaking to media persons, Booram Kiran, elder brother of Prashanth, stated that advocates from the BJP legal cell, Hyderabad, contacted him and told him about the bail petition they filed to secure Kiran’s bail. Prashanth’s arrest came as a huge shock to his wife and children.

Mahesh’s family members, too, are anxiously waiting for the court to grant bail to him. They have been spending sleepless nights since his arrest.

Speaking to TNIE. Kamalapur circle inspector B Sanjeev stated that four other accused in the paper leak case -- P Subhash, P Shashank, E Srikanth and P Sharamik of Kamalapur, were still at large. “Special police teams have been deployed to nab them,” said Sanjeev.

