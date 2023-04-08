Home States Telangana

New NH to reduce 30 km between Bhadrachalam and Hyderabad

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The State government, with the help of funds from the Union government, is laying an alternative road to Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam from Gowrelly Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of Rs 2,740 crore. The new road will traverse through Veligonda, Torrur, Nehrunagar in Warangal district and Kothagudem, and will reduce travel distance by an estimated 30 km towards the temple town. Currently, devotees from the city travel via Suryapet and Khammam. 

While the total length of the road is 230 km, only 125 km of tarmac will be laid as the remaining portion exists as a four-lane highway from Kothagudem to Bhadrachalam. Sources said that around 42.5 km of four-lane roads will be built and the remaining 82.5 km roads will be two-lane, constructed according to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) guidelines.

Around 127 km of road will pass through Maoist-affected areas of Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The new roads are also expected to curb Maoist activities as security personnel will be able to access the affected regions much faster. 

The funding for the project is divided into four packages and the Union government has allotted Rs 690 crore under the first package for laying roads from Gowrelly ORR to Veligonda. The second package, from Veligonda to Torrur, and the third package, from Torrur to Nehrunagar, will cost Rs 675 crore and Rs 549 crore, respectively. Sections of road from Nehrunagar to Kothagudem will fall under the fourth road, which will cost Rs 826 crore. 

