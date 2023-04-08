Nizamabad admin to send 300 Dalits from each constituency to statue unveiling by CM KCR

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The district administration has received instructions from the State government to send at least 300 Dalit influencers from each Assembly segment for the function to be organised in Hyderabad on April 14 where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao will unveil country’s tallest statue of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of India’s constitution.

The chief minister wanted Dalit activists to attend in good numbers so that they would have clarity on the programmes and schemes that the government has come up with for their welfare.

As this is an election year, the chief minister is keen on wooing the Dalit constituency. The occasion of unveiling the statue of Ambedkar would be ideal for him to warm his way into the Dalits’ hearts as a section of community is unhappy with KCR for not keeping his promise of allotting three acres of land for every Dalit family and for the delay in taking Dalit Bandhu to all families in the districts.

Those who attend the function are expected to return to their native places and work for improving the prospects of the BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections. The district administration is nominating one official for each Assembly segment as in charge for the Dalit delegates. The teams have been asked to reach the venue of the public meeting before 1.30 pm.

