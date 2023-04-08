Home States Telangana

Nizamabad admin to send 300 Dalits from each constituency to statue unveiling by CM KCR

The chief minister wanted Dalit activists to attend in good numbers so that they would have clarity on the programmes and schemes that the government has come up with for their welfare. 

Published: 08th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The district administration has received instructions from the State government to send at least 300 Dalit influencers from each Assembly segment for the function to be organised in Hyderabad on April 14 where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao will unveil country’s tallest statue of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of India’s constitution.

The chief minister wanted Dalit activists to attend in good numbers so that they would have clarity on the programmes and schemes that the government has come up with for their welfare. 

As this is an election year, the chief minister is keen on wooing the Dalit constituency. The occasion of unveiling the statue of Ambedkar would be ideal for him to warm his way into the Dalits’ hearts as a section of community is unhappy with KCR for not keeping his promise of allotting three acres of land for every Dalit family and for the delay in taking Dalit Bandhu to all families in the districts.

Those who attend the function are expected to return to their native places and work for improving the prospects of the BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections. The district administration is nominating one official for each Assembly segment as in charge for the Dalit delegates. The teams have been asked to reach the venue of the public meeting before 1.30 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
300 Dalit influencers K Chandrasekhara Rao BR Ambedkar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp