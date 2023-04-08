PM to launch projects worth `11K crore in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A politically action-packed day is in store on Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hyderabad to launch a slew of developmental works, including laying the foundation stone for the modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station and flagging off the Vande Bharat Express for Tirupati.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for projects worth a whopping Rs 11,000 crore for Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will neither receive the Prime Minister nor attend the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds.

During his two-hour tour, the Prime Minister is expected to interact with BJP leaders to take stock of the current political situation in the State. The Prime Minister’s tour comes in the backdrop of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay being named A-1 in the alleged SSC Hindi question paper leak.

Sanjay, who was released on bail on Friday, will receive Modi at the Begumpet airport. However, the BRS cadre will organise protests at Mancherial, located around 250 km away in the coal belt area, and other places, against the move to privatise coal blocks in the State.

In the wake of protests by the ruling BRS, the police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Begumpet airport, Parade Grounds, and all roads on which the PM’s convoy will pass through in the city. The police have warned of stringent action if anyone tries to obstruct the convoy of the PM.

Modi had tweeted on Friday regarding the Secunderabad modernisation works: “An important infrastructure upgradation project due to which countless people will benefit”. In another tweet, Modi said: “Vande Bharat Express is synonymous with pride, comfort, and connectivity. The train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will benefit tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. It will also boost economic growth”. The Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will reduce travel time by two-and-a-half hours.

HYDERABAD: A politically action-packed day is in store on Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hyderabad to launch a slew of developmental works, including laying the foundation stone for the modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station and flagging off the Vande Bharat Express for Tirupati. The Prime Minister will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for projects worth a whopping Rs 11,000 crore for Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will neither receive the Prime Minister nor attend the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds. During his two-hour tour, the Prime Minister is expected to interact with BJP leaders to take stock of the current political situation in the State. The Prime Minister’s tour comes in the backdrop of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay being named A-1 in the alleged SSC Hindi question paper leak. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sanjay, who was released on bail on Friday, will receive Modi at the Begumpet airport. However, the BRS cadre will organise protests at Mancherial, located around 250 km away in the coal belt area, and other places, against the move to privatise coal blocks in the State. In the wake of protests by the ruling BRS, the police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Begumpet airport, Parade Grounds, and all roads on which the PM’s convoy will pass through in the city. The police have warned of stringent action if anyone tries to obstruct the convoy of the PM. Modi had tweeted on Friday regarding the Secunderabad modernisation works: “An important infrastructure upgradation project due to which countless people will benefit”. In another tweet, Modi said: “Vande Bharat Express is synonymous with pride, comfort, and connectivity. The train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will benefit tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. It will also boost economic growth”. The Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will reduce travel time by two-and-a-half hours.