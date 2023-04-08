Shops, other commercial establishments can now operate round the clock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shops and establishments across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, are now permitted to operate 24x7, similar to other major cities like Mumbai. The decision taken by the Labour Department is expected to boost various traders and industries, and provide greater convenience for the public who may have difficulty shopping during the daytime. Besides that, restaurants will also be allowed to operate round the clock.

According to the guidelines issued by the Labour Department recently, shops and other commercial establishments are required to provide identity cards and weekly offs to all their employees. The weekly working hours should be limited, and any overtime hours must be compensated with overtime wages. Employers are also required to provide compensatory holidays with wages in lieu of employees attending duty on a notified national or festival holiday.

Safety measures for women employees working night shifts should also be ensured, with their consent obtained beforehand, and transportation to and from work should be provided.

To operate round-the-clock, commercial establishments are required to pay an annual fee of `10,000 per store, under the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988. Overall, the decision is expected to have a positive impact and provide convenience to customers.

