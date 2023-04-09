Corrupt won’t be spared, hints PM during his address in Telangana

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to hit two birds – the BRS and the Congress – with one stone during his address at the Parade Grounds on Saturday, asking whether the country needed to be made free from corruption or not, and whether stern action needed to be taken against those indulging in corruption or not, no matter how influential they were.

Modi was addressing a public meeting after flagging off the new Vande Bharat semi-high-speed rail to Tirupati from the Secunderabad Railway Station, as well as 13 new MMTS services, along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Modi launched his strongest-ever war cry against family rule, politics of appeasement and corruption.

He said the one thing that hurt him was the State government not cooperating with the Centre, “due to which several projects were getting delayed”, thus depriving the people. He requested the State government not to obstruct but instead speed up execution of the projects.

“Our priority has been to work tirelessly to realise the dreams and aspirations of the people of Telangana. But a handful of people are upset with such development taking place here. They are worried that the work has been happening in an honest way. Their brother-nephew rule, family rule and corruption have nothing to do with the development of the nation. They only want to see their family prosper. In every project, they solicit benefits for their greedy gains. The people of Telangana should be wary of such people. Wherever there is family rule, every form of corruption begins from there,”

he said.

People of TS should stay away from appeasement politics, advises Modi

Modi said that those at the helm of this family rule wanted to control every institution and all the systems and that they didn’t like somebody challenging that control.“For such family rulers, it is all about who gets how much. They work with three main objectives — making the people praise one family, all the corruption money should come to their family, and the money meant for the poor should be distributed in their corrupt ecosystem,” he observed.

Pointing out that many such corrupt parties immersed in family rule had gone to the Supreme Court recently seeking protection against any legal action against them, Modi said that the court rapped them and sent them back.

“When Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, and Sabka Prayaas happen, democracy flourishes, and the poor and the marginalised will be empowered. That was the aspiration of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and it is the true spirit of the Constitution,” he said.He felt that only if the country shifted from appeasement to satisfying everybody, social justice could be achieved.

Asserting that the projects being built in Telangana by the Centre were inspired by the idea of satisfying everybody, Modi said that the development of Telangana was crucial for the progress of the nation, and to achieve that goal, the next 25 years were very important.

“The people of Telangana should stay away from the forces following appeasement politics. It is what we do today which will decide the future of Telangana. We should all unite to realise our aspirations for a glorious Telangana,” he concluded.

During his visit, Modi also laid the foundation stones for five National Highway (NH) projects in the State, infrastructural works at AIIMS Bibinagar, redevelopment, and modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station, in addition to dedicating the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar railway line to the people. The total cost of the works he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for was Rs 11,360 crore.

Talking about the great shift that the country and the State have witnessed in the last nine years, he said that the country has been witnessing the result of moving away from dynastic rule. “Out of 11 crore toilets built in the country to safeguard the self-respect of our women, 30 lakh were built in Telangana. Even among the nine crore free gas connections given to women across the country, lakhs of families in Telangana got benefited. Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened for around 1 crore families in Telangana. Around five lakh families got free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Around 2.5 lakh people received collateral-free loans under the Mudra scheme and five lakh street vendors received bank loans in the State for the first time. Around 40 lakh small farmers have been availing Kisan Samman Nidhi in the State, for which Rs 9,000 crore has been spent till now,” he disclosed.

“There was a time when those following ‘family-tantra’ in the country and in Telangana used to snatch away ration from the poor. Today we are giving free rations to 80 crore beneficiaries. By introducing the Direct Benefit Transfer, we have ensured that farmers, small businessmen, students and all other beneficiaries received the Centre’s financial support directly in their bank accounts,” Modi said.

Asserting that the NDA government feels that it was its duty to see the dreams of the people of Telangana were realised, Modi said the Centre has ensured that Telangana received the benefits of every trial made in the country’s developmental model.

He said that the new Vande Bharat Express running between the city of Bhagyalakshmi temple (Hyderabad) and the city of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy (Tirupati), will not only connect the two cities but will also connect hope, modernisation, technology and tourism.

“For the development of Hyderabad, 70-km-long Metro rail network has been completed. We have allocated Rs 600 crore for MMTS Phase-II works in the current budget. Once the works are completed, new business hubs and investment in new areas. The completion of doubling and electrification works in Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar rail route has increased connectivity between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Telangana is also getting the benefits of the modernisation of railway stations. While the length of national highways in Telangana before 2014 was 2,500 km, today it has been extended to 5,000 km. Rs 35,000 crore has been spent on various road projects, and 60,000 crore worth road projects are in various stages,” he said.

Terming the Regional Ring Road (RRR) a “game changer” for Hyderabad, Modi said the textile industry could strengthen both the farmer and the worker, the reason why the Centre has given one among the seven mega textile parks being built in the country, to Telangana. Due to all these projects, he felt that the ease of travel, living and doing business would improve in Telangana.

