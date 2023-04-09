NMC sanctions two more medical colleges to Telangana state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two more medical colleges — in Komareddy and Kumurambheem-Asifabad with an intake of 100 seats each.

The admissions can be taken for the MBBS course from the 2023-24 academic year under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. Sharing the NMC’s letter on Twitter, the minister said that the two new medical collages will help in further strengthening the healthcare facilities in the rural areas.

“Kamareddy and Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college. This is a significant step towards achieving CM KCR’s vision of having a medical college in every district. Seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana. This will not only enhance healthcare services in the state but also provide more opportunities for aspiring medical professionals (sic),” he tweeted.

New facilities at Nature Cure hosp

During the day, the minister also inaugurated new facilities developed at an estimated of `10 crore at Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet.

The minister said that even though the hospital was established in 1949, the previous governments did not bother to develop it further. “Telangana government is working hard to promote traditional Indian medicine. There are 834 AYUSH dispensaries, 5 colleges and 4 research hospitals in the state,” he said, adding that new 50-bed AYUSH hospitals are under construction at Vikarabad, Bhupalpally and Siddipet.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two more medical colleges — in Komareddy and Kumurambheem-Asifabad with an intake of 100 seats each. The admissions can be taken for the MBBS course from the 2023-24 academic year under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. Sharing the NMC’s letter on Twitter, the minister said that the two new medical collages will help in further strengthening the healthcare facilities in the rural areas. “Kamareddy and Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college. This is a significant step towards achieving CM KCR’s vision of having a medical college in every district. Seven more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in Telangana. This will not only enhance healthcare services in the state but also provide more opportunities for aspiring medical professionals (sic),” he tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); New facilities at Nature Cure hosp During the day, the minister also inaugurated new facilities developed at an estimated of `10 crore at Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet. The minister said that even though the hospital was established in 1949, the previous governments did not bother to develop it further. “Telangana government is working hard to promote traditional Indian medicine. There are 834 AYUSH dispensaries, 5 colleges and 4 research hospitals in the state,” he said, adding that new 50-bed AYUSH hospitals are under construction at Vikarabad, Bhupalpally and Siddipet.